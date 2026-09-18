The man was sentenced to one year and 10 weeks’ jail.

Man chokes wife and threatens to ‘die together’ after accusing her of affair, jailed 1 year 10 weeks

A 46-year-old man grabbed his wife by the neck with both hands and threatened to “die together” after she denied having an affair, prompting their elder son to intervene and pull his father away.

According to Lianhe Zaobao, the man faced eight charges involving voluntarily causing grievous hurt, criminal intimidation and criminal force. He admitted to three charges and was sentenced to one year and 10 weeks’ jail.

The victims were the offender’s 39-year-old Vietnamese wife and their two sons. As both children were under 18 at the time of the offences, a gag order is in place to protect their identities.

Court documents revealed that the man and his wife returned home after drinking together at about 6.30pm on July 28, 2025.

An argument broke out after he repeatedly questioned her about whether she was having an extramarital affair.

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

He then grabbed her phone and gripped her neck tightly with both hands, causing her to become dizzy and nearly lose consciousness.

With the front door locked and her phone confiscated, the woman was unable to leave the home or call the police.

He continued questioning her until about 11pm. When she denied having an affair, he grabbed her neck again and repeatedly threatened to kill them both.

Elder son steps in

At about 11pm, the couple’s two sons, who were then 17 and 14, returned home.

At about 2am the next day, the man suddenly entered his sons’ room, grabbed his wife by the neck again and threatened that they would “die together”.

The elder son immediately stepped in and pulled his father away, after which the woman called the police.

The man was arrested later on July 29, 2025.

In a separate incident on May 13, 2024, the offender was working as a bartender at a bar when he confronted another man who had allegedly touched his colleague’s breast.

He struck the man twice in the face with his elbow, causing him to suffer a fractured nasal bone.

Previously threatened wife and sons with butter knife

The man had also previously threatened the lives of his family while wielding a butter knife.

At about 5am on Oct 15, 2020, he entered his elder son’s room and woke him up.

The boy, who was 11 at the time, became irritated at being disturbed and got into an argument with his father.

During the argument, the offender told his son: “We will sleep forever, the whole family will die together.” He then slammed the door.

The noise woke his wife, who quickly took both sons into her room and locked the door after learning what he had said.

The man then kicked the door open while brandishing a butter knife, threatening to kill his wife and the two children.

At about 5.30am, the man’s mother called the police after her grandson contacted her for help.

She told police she suspected her son was under the influence of drugs or medication and had been causing a commotion at home.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.