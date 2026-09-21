A man was spotted chasing after his pet puppy along Still Road amid traffic.

‘Why no leash?’: Puppy darts along Still Road amid heavy traffic as man chases after it

A puppy was seen darting across Still Road as cars tried to avoid it, while a man in a black T-shirt and bermudas chased after it and nearly got hit himself.

A Sept 20 dashcam video uploaded to the Facebook page Beh Chia Lor - Singapore Road shows the puppy weaving between lanes as vehicles slow down and swerve around it.

The video has since garnered more than 300 reactions and 110 comments.

Man nearly hit while chasing puppy

In the video, the man is seen dashing across the road after the puppy as it weaves from lane to lane.

At one point, he runs from the middle lane towards the rightmost lane and nearly collides with an oncoming black car.

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A cyclist is also seen moving into the middle lane, apparently trying to stop the puppy, before swerving away as it approaches.

The puppy continues running along the middle lane as the black car slows down to avoid it.

It then makes a sharp turn towards the rightmost lane, running between a line of cars stopped at a traffic light before disappearing from view.

It is unclear whether the man eventually managed to catch the puppy.

Many commenters were left wondering what happened to the puppy after it appeared to run into oncoming traffic, with a truck bearing down on the road.

“Please tell me the dog is safe,” said one.

“Why the dog no leash,” asked another.

“Hope someone managed to help catch the lil puppy. Got worried the moment I saw the cement truck passed and the puppy ran to the other side,” one added.

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