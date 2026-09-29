The 30-year-old Myanmar national allegedly sent the AI-generated image of a crocodile at Pandan Reservoir to another person on Aug 20.

Man charged over fake image of crocodile at Pandan Reservoir

Claudia Tan

The Straits Times

Sept 29, 2026

A man who allegedly generated a fake photograph of a crocodile at Pandan Reservoir was charged in court on Sept 29.

Ye Lin was handed one charge for transmitting a false message, and another for obstructing the course of justice.

Charge sheets stated that the 30-year-old Myanmar national allegedly sent the AI-generated image of a crocodile at Pandan Reservoir to another person on Aug 20.

He is said to have then deleted the digitally edited image and the Gemini AI application history log from his phone on Aug 21.

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Ye, who spoke through an interpreter, said he intends to plead guilty and will not be engaging a lawyer.

On Aug 20, national water agency PUB received a report of a crocodile sighting at the reservoir, accompanied by a photo.

As a result, water activities in the reservoir were suspended for two days. PUB and the National Parks Board also launched search-and-capture operations in the area.

The agencies also informed the Singapore Rowing Association and Singapore Canoe Federation, which conduct water activities at the reservoir, to suspend all activities.

PUB filed a police report after verifying on Aug 21 that the photo was fake. Search operations were ceased, and water activities resumed on Aug 22.

For transmitting a false message, a person can be fined up to $10,000, jailed up to three years, or both.

For the obstruction of justice, an offender can be jailed for up to seven years, fined, or both.

Ye’s case will be heard again in court in November.

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