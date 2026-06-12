Manickam Manohar had also sent e-mails to several other town council employees, calling them “idiot” and “stupid”.

Man charged with harassment over abusive language in e-mails sent to MP, town council staff

The Straits Times

June 11, 2026

A man was charged in court on June 11 over using abusive language towards public servants.

Manickam Manohar is said to have sent multiple e-mails between Aug 19 and Oct 6, 2025 to the Marsiling-Yew Tee Town Council, containing accusations of unlawful conduct and abusive comments directed at MP for Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC Hany Soh and several town council employees.

In e-mails to Soh, Manickam, 72, accused her of “receiving cheating money”, “misusing her MP power unnecessarily by keeping a criminal”, and that she “(behaves) exactly like a criminal”.

He also sent e-mails containing abusive language to town council employee Neo Yeng Kwang, calling him a “useless manager”, and falsely accusing him of “stealing” and “cheating”.

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Manickam had also sent e-mails to several other town council employees, calling them “idiot” and “stupid”.

Aside from e-mails, the court heard that he was allegedly abusive via feedback sent through the OneService App, referring to Soh as “stupid” and “idiot”, and using the words “Hany Soh I not so stupid like you to send e-mail or by Facebook to a criminal like you”.

His correspondences were in relation to the execution of their duties as town council member and public servant.

Manickam was handed six charges in total under the Protection from Harassment Act.

The police said in a statement on June 10 that Manickam had previously been investigated over similar offences under the Protection from Harassment Act, for abusive conduct directed at the same MP and various town council employees.

“Members of the public who have concerns regarding municipal or public service matters should raise them through appropriate official channels,” the police said.

In the statement, the police said that they have zero tolerance for harassment and abusive conduct directed at public officers and town council staff who carry out their duties in service of the community.

Manickam’s case will be heard in court again on July 9.

Offenders charged with using or communicating abusive words or materials towards a public servant may face a fine of up to $5,000 and a jail term of not more than 12 months.

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