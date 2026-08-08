The man mangles the windscreen wiper of a parked car while trying to force it off.

Man caught destroying windscreen wiper at Eastpoint carpark, netizens wonder what provoked him

A man was caught destroying the windscreen wiper of a parked car Eastpoint Mall, prompting netizens to speculate on what provoked him to do it.

An 18-second clip posted by user SG Renovators in the Singapore Road Accident Alerts (Real-time) Facebook group shows the man bending the wiper before seemingly trying to yank it off the vehicle.

The man is seen holding a can of drink in one hand, and a plastic bag in the other.

Despite spending several seconds trying to pull the wiper off, the man was unsuccessful.

He eventually leaves, with the wiper left mangled, seemingly oblivious to the fact that the car’s dashcam has captured his actions.

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In the caption, SG Renovators urged the culprit to take responsibility for their action before the matter “escalates further”.

“I already have CCTV footage of the incident, and if there is no response, I will proceed with the relevant authorities and any necessary legal action,” he warned.

The Facebook user said that apart from the damage to the windscreen wiper, there is also damage to the bonnet and the car’s vinyl wrap.

They added that the incident took place between 6.15pm and 7.05pm on Aug 3, on the third floor of the multi-storey carpark at Eastpoint Mall.

Netizens curious what caused the man’s actions

The video was reposted on the SGRV Admin page, where it racked up over 350,000 views, 1,100 reactions, and 345 comments.

While not condoning the act, netizens were curious as to what made the man act that way. Many wondered if the camcar driver had done something to provoke him.

“Just curious, why only your car? Although the perpetrator is wrong, I wonder what caused him to let loose?” asked a Facebook user. “Nobody goes berserk like this unless provoked,” another said.

One netizen even suggested there may have been some history of unhappiness between the man and the car owner.

“Should have had some conflict before. He was targeted. This said, also shouldn’t damage people’s property like this (sic),” said the Facebook user.

Others, however, thought it was unfair to suggest the camcar owner did something wrong before the incident.

“Could it be just a random act of vandalism? Why assume the camcar driver did something to provoke such an act?” asked a netizen.

“Don’t understand why so many are hung up over what the cam car did prior. If you step on someone’s toes and never say sorry, is the other guy justified in bashing your face?” another asked.

Several netizens suggested the car owner should let the authorities handle the matter.

“Just make a police report and once (the) investigation is completed, engage a lawyer to sue him,” said a Facebook user. “Well, guess the culprit will be caught very soon as his face and actions have been recorded,” said another.

Under Singapore’s Penal Code, deliberately damaging a car’s wiper may constitute the offence of mischief, which carries a jail term of up to two years, a fine, or both.

In response to Stomp’s queries, the police confirmed that a report was lodged and investigations are ongoing.

Stomp has reached out SG Renovators for more information.

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