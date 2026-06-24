The man picked a pair of slippers and walked to the end of the corridor, placed them on the ground and fiddled with his phone.

Man caught on camera taking slippers from shoe rack in Woodlands: ‘He doesn’t know everywhere got CCTV?’

A video showing a man allegedly taking a pair of slippers from a shoe rack outside an HDB flat has gone viral, with many netizens baffled by the brazen act.

The footage, which bore a timestamp of 11.04pm on June 21, begins with the man selecting a pair of white flip-flops from a shoe rack along a common corridor. As he walks away, he looks up at a security camera, which appears to have a tracking function.

Upon reaching the end of the corridor, he drops the footwear, looks back and fiddles with what appears to be a mobile phone for several moments. He takes a photo of a gate there, then picks the thongs up and disappears from the camera’s view.

The 39-second clip, purportedly recorded in Woodlands, was shared on Facebook page Singapore Incidents on June 23. It has garnered more than 71,000 views, 460 reactions and 104 comments.

A shorter version of the video was shared on the same day on Facebook page The SG Daily, where it has so far attracted more than 131,000 views, 520 reactions and 110 comments.

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‘Got him in full HD’: Netizen

Man netizens wondered why he took the flip-flops despite being aware that there were security cameras along the corridor.

“Silly fella! Don’t tell me he doesn’t know everywhere got CCTV?” asked a Facebook user.

Others suggested that he simply did not care about being captured on camera. “Obviously not being afraid of getting caught because he looked at the camera,” one netizen observed.

Several netizens were equally fascinated by the quality of the camera footage, especially its tracking capability.

“Why the camera can move?” asked one. “Does this CCTV have a human tracking function?” another enquired.

“Very handsome ah... CCTV can see very clear ah,” one commenter said sarcastically, while another added: “Got him in full HD.”

Some netizens pointed out that valuable items should not be left along the corridor.

“I (don’t) understand, you guys know someone will steal your underwear, bra, even shoes or slippers, why still keep (them) outside?” asked one Facebook user.

One netizen even suggested the incident served as a lesson for residents who leave belongings outside their flats. “Sorry, it’s also good for those placing their barang2 (stuff) along the public corridors. He is ‘acting’ to show a good lesson for everybody.”

Another quipped: “Block shopping still exists sia.”

Meanwhile, several commenters called for police action.

"Report to police already?" asked one netizen.

Stomp has reached out to the police for comment.

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