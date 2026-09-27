The incident happened at about 1pm on Sept 25.

Man carrying $155k cash collides with 2 people on Orchard Road escalator, finds bag unzipped and money gone

A man carrying $155,600 in cash allegedly had his backpack unzipped after being bumped by a group of people on an escalator near Orchard Road on Sept 25 — and discovered the cash was gone.

Five Filipino nationals — one man and four women — were arrested on the same day and subsequently charged with conspiring to steal the money.

The incident happened at about 1pm, along the underground walkway near Tang Plaza.

According to police, preliminary investigations revealed that the victim had exchanged money at a nearby money changer before he was allegedly targeted.

He was taking an escalator down when he collided with two people ahead of him who had not moved off the escalator in time — and suddenly noticed that his backpack felt lighter.

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PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS

When he checked, he discovered that the zip had been opened and about $155,600 in cash was missing.

Five arrested on the same day

Police said officers reviewed CCTV footage and conducted further investigations before identifying five people allegedly involved.

They arrested all five on the same day and recovered $152,800 of the stolen cash. They have been charged in court on Sept 26 with one count each of conspiring to steal.

The suspects are Luzano Wendel Adarna, 57; Villaranda Juvy Santua, 53; Silvestre Jocelyn Marquez, 31; Almienda Katrina Mae, 53; and Abellar Remy Jones, 36.

Court documents state that six people were allegedly involved in stealing $155,600 from the victim at about 1.25pm on Saturday at the underground walkway near Tang Plaza.

The five arrested suspects were remanded after being charged, with the case adjourned to Oct 2.

A sixth suspect, who has not been arrested, is believed to have left Singapore.

If convicted of conspiracy to steal, the five suspects can be jailed for up to three years, fined, or both.

Police said they have zero tolerance for such brazen criminal activity and will spare no effort to track down those involved and bring them to justice.

Members of the public who encounter similar incidents are advised to remain calm, take note of the suspects’ appearance and other identifying features, and report the matter to police as soon as possible.

Underground walkway near more than 15 money changers

The incident happened in a busy underground walkway near more than 15 money changers.

PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS

When Shin Min Daily News visited the area, there was a steady stream of people using the walkway during lunchtime. The underground passage also provides access to Lucky Plaza.

The Chinese language daily reported that the victim had exchanged money at a money changer in Lucky Plaza.

It could not be ruled out that the suspects had been waiting in the area and looking for a potential target before the incident.

Dean (transliterated), 50, an employee at one of the money changers, said customers exchanging more than $5,000 are required to show their passport or identity card.

Staff also remind customers to be careful and avoid displaying large amounts of cash in public.

Another money changer employee, Fidus (transliterated), 38, said most money changers have CCTV cameras installed, although he had not noticed anyone suspicious in the area recently.

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