A netizen said they had seen the pair “touching each other at some corner” earlier that afternoon.

Man buries face into woman’s sweater as she holds it open, onlookers gather to watch

A man peering into a woman’s sweater as she held it open for him at a shopping mall in Taiwan drew several curious onlookers, with more than 10 people gathering along the railing on an upper floor to watch the pair.

Videos of the scene were shared on Threads by user @pickles.003 on Nov 22 , showing the two youths sitting on a bench in Big City — a shopping mall in Hsinchu, Taiwan .

In one video, the woman, dressed in a baggy white sweater, holds it open in front of her as the man buries his face in it, looking up at her occasionally before dipping his head into the sweater again.

The woman reaches into her sweater with her right hand, before withdrawing it and adjusting her hair.

Another clip shows over 10 passers-by watching the scene from the railing on the floor above. The couple can be seen holding hands, with the man's other arm wrapped around the woman.

“I was wondering what kind of event was going on downstairs,” the Threads user wrote in the caption.

PHOTO: PICKLES.003/THREADS

The post garnered over 130,000 likes and 200,000 shares, drawing amused reactions from netizens.

According to Taiwanese sports news site Basketball top5, one commenter claimed to have spotted the pair earlier that afternoon.

“They were already touching each other at some corner at 3pm or 4pm. I even told my husband to look,” the netizen wrote.

The videos appeared to be posted at around 9.50pm on Nov 22.

Others reminded members of the public to be mindful of their behaviour in shared spaces.

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