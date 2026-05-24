The accused had memorised the password to his ex-girlfriend’s home — a rented condominium unit along Prome Road.

Man breaks into ex-girlfriend’s home twice, steals Dior sunglasses to resell

A 27-year-old Malaysian man entered his older ex-girlfriend’s home twice within a week to harass her and later stole luxury items, including a pair of Dior sunglasses and a Balenciaga belt.

He was sentenced to six months and four weeks’ jail.

The man, identified as Guo Junxian (transliterated), faced three charges including theft and house trespass. He pleaded guilty to two charges, with another taken into consideration during sentencing.

Had password to ex-girlfriend’s home

It was revealed in court that the victim was the man’s 40-year-old former girlfriend.

The pair dated from February 2024 to February 2025. During their relationship, the man frequently visited the woman’s rented condominium unit along Prome Road and had memorised the password to her unit.

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Though the two lost contact after breaking up in February 2025, the man allegedly approached the woman in June that year to borrow $1,500 — but was rejected.

On Nov 15, hoping to get her attention and prompt her to contact him, he used the password he still remembered to enter her home.

He reportedly entered her room and balcony to harass her while she remained unaware.

Later that day, the woman discovered that her balcony window handle had been damaged. Fearing for her safety, her landlord installed CCTV cameras and changed the unit password.

Climbed over wall and moved CCTV on second attempt

However, on Nov 19, the man returned to the unit and found that the password had been changed.

He then climbed over a wall and railing, walked along a narrow ledge to the balcony and pushed the CCTV camera away to avoid being filmed.

After entering the woman’s room through the balcony, he stole a pair of Dior sunglasses worth about $600 and a Balenciaga belt worth about $600.

Court documents stated that he intended to sell the sunglasses and keep the belt for personal use.

The woman later noticed the damaged window handle again and recognised the man after reviewing CCTV footage with her landlord. She filed a police report the next day.

Police later searched the man’s residence, recovered the stolen items and arrested him on Nov 24.

During mitigation, the man apologised to the victim in court and promised not to reoffend.

However, the judge noted that the victim had yet to receive any compensation and that the man had committed offences again while on bail.

The court also considered his repeated unlawful entries into the woman’s home an aggravating factor when sentencing him.

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