Man breaks into dance in open area, impresses with slick moves

A man seen dancing in what appears to be a park in Singapore has earned praise from amused netizens who applauded him for his slick moves.

Footage of the “outdoor performance” was shared on the SG Daily Update Facebook page on Nov 15.

In the video, a man — dressed in a white shirt and khaki pants — is seen dancing in an open area resembling a park in Singapore.

He appears engrossed in his dance and is seemingly unaware that he is being filmed.

Apart from a cyclist, no one else is seen in the vicinity. It is unclear where and when the video was recorded.

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Netizens praise his performance

The post has garnered more than 67,000 views, 1,000 reactions, and 125 comments.

Although there were a few comments suggesting that the man was intoxicated, most of the comments were positive, with some even praising his performance.

“Must say his moves (are) really smooth!” said a Facebook user. “Surprisingly beautiful dance moves,” another commented.

Several netizens were curious as to why he was dancing.

“A good dance — he might be having a dance party soon. That’s why (he is) practising,” suggested one. Another, thinking it was a dance of celebration, said: “Maybe strike Toto first prize!”

Many netizens felt that the man should be allowed to dance as long as he did not bother anybody.

“As long as he never bother your life, just let him be, maybe that’s how he tries to enjoy his free time,” another said.

Many pointed out that it was harmless fun.

“He never disturb anyone right! He is enjoying himself,” said a netizen. “Nothing wrong, he is making himself happy,” another said.

Some even thought it served as a good workout.

“Exercise, right!” said a netizen. “A version of taiji?” another wondered.

“Better like this rather than dancing inside the MRT,” said a netizen, alluding to a recent case where a woman was slammed for moving up and down while holding an MRT grab pole.

One netizen even said they would have loved to join in the dance.

“I was the camera man or woman, I would just jump in and dance with him,” said the Facebook user.

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