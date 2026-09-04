Man becomes ‘human ladder’ to help passengers escape after S’pore-bound bus overturns in Johor

A man has won praise online after using his own body as a makeshift ladder to help passengers escape from an overturned bus bound for Singapore.

The long-distance bus lost control and overturned along the North-South Expressway in Johor on Sept 1, reported China Press.

The accident happened at KM120.9 of the southbound expressway, along the stretch from Pagoh towards Yong Peng. Oriental Daily reported that the bus overturned into a ditch on the left side of the road.

Passengers forced to climb out from raised side of bus

Videos circulating online show the bus lying on its left side, blocking its usual entrance.

PHOTOS: ORIENTAL DAILY VIA THREADS

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Passengers are seen making their way out through an emergency exit on the right side of the bus as well as an opening near the driver’s seat.

However, as the right side of the bus is raised high above the ground, some passengers appear to have difficulty getting down safely.

Several people at the scene then work together to help those still inside.

In one clip, a man in a white shirt positions himself below the opening and bends down, allowing passengers to step on his back and shoulders as they climb out.

PHOTOS: ORIENTAL DAILY VIA THREADS

Others nearby reach out to support the passengers as they descend.

Oriental Daily reported that passengers of different races were seen helping one another during the rescue.

Netizens praise ‘human ladder’

The man’s actions earned praise online, with China Press describing him as a “human ladder”.

Some netizens said the scene reflected the spirit of Malaysians helping one another regardless of race.

One commenter wrote that “Malaysians are all kind”, while others said the rescue showed people coming together when it mattered.

Oriental Daily similarly reported that many netizens praised the man for selflessly helping passengers get to the ground safely.

The reports did not provide details on whether anyone was injured in the accident.

*This article was produced with AI assistance.

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