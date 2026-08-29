The knife and sheath concealed in the man’s right shoe.

Man to be charged over concealing 19cm knife in shoe at Changi Airport

Lok Jian Wen

The Straits Times

Aug 28, 2026

A 32-year-old Indonesian man will be charged on Aug 29 after he was found concealing a knife at Changi Airport.

The man had a 19.5cm knife in his sock when passing through the screening area at the airport’s Terminal 4 departure hall, said the police in a media statement on Aug 28.

The knife, which had a 12cm blade, was first detected by an X-ray machine operated by a security officer. The man was then escorted to a search room, where a knife with a sheath was found in his right high-cut shoe.

The weapon was wrapped in layers of plastic bags and sealed with tape, said the police.

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The man will be charged in court on Aug 29 with carrying an offensive weapon in a public place, a crime that carries a maximum three-year jail term and a minimum six strokes of the cane.

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