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Man to be charged over concealing 19cm knife in shoe at Changi Airport

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Lok Jian Wen
The Straits Times
Aug 28, 2026

A 32-year-old Indonesian man will be charged on Aug 29 after he was found concealing a knife at Changi Airport.

The man had a 19.5cm knife in his sock when passing through the screening area at the airport’s Terminal 4 departure hall, said the police in a media statement on Aug 28.

The knife, which had a 12cm blade, was first detected by an X-ray machine operated by a security officer. The man was then escorted to a search room, where a knife with a sheath was found in his right high-cut shoe.

The weapon was wrapped in layers of plastic bags and sealed with tape, said the police.

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The man will be charged in court on Aug 29 with carrying an offensive weapon in a public place, a crime that carries a maximum three-year jail term and a minimum six strokes of the cane.

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