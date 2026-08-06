Man assisting investigations over vapes found in car, illegal gambling websites on phone

Officers were seen removing e-cigarettes from sealed boxes and sorting them into evidence bags next to the vehicle.

Marisa Yeo

The Straits Times

Aug 5, 2026

A man is assisting with investigations after police found electronic vaporisers in the car he was driving in Toa Payoh, as well as illegal gambling websites saved on his phone, on Aug 4.

More than 190 vaporisers and more than 450 related components were eventually seized by the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) from the car and from the man’s home.

The police said in response to queries that on Aug 4 at about 8.40pm, officers were on patrol in Lorong 1 Toa Payoh when they came across a car parked on the main road.

Upon checks, vaporisers were found in the car and seized.

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The police added that while interviewing the 37-year-old car driver, officers found unlicensed gambling websites saved on his mobile phone.

The driver is assisting with investigations for gambling with an unlicensed gambling service provider. If found guilty, he can be fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to six months, or both.

The vaporiser-related offence was referred to HSA, the police said.

In response to queries, a spokesperson for HSA said the seized vaporisers have been sent for testing, and that the man is assisting with the agency’s investigations.

Individuals found guilty of possessing or using vapes may be fined up to $10,000.

Those convicted of selling, transporting, delivering or distributing vapes in Singapore may be jailed for up to six years and fined up to $200,000.

According to Shin Min Daily News, a bespectacled man was seen sitting by the roadside in Toa Payoh when the news publication was at the scene that night. A car nearby had its hood and boot open, and four police cars were parked near it.

There were open packages on the ground next to the vehicle, as well as various e-cigarettes and vape pods, said Shin Min.

Some officers were seen questioning the man – believed to be the driver – while others were counting the e-cigarettes.

Officers were also seen removing e-cigarettes from sealed boxes and sorting them into evidence bags.

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