A 38-year-old man was arrested in Bangkok after he asked his mother to have sex with him via text.

Man arrested in Thailand after asking mother for sex, told neighbours they were husband and wife

Under the influence of drugs, a 38-year-old man in Thailand allegedly requested sex from his mother, prompting the woman to lodge a police report for fear of her safety.

Officers from Samrong Tai arrested the man in Bangkok at about 5.30pm on June 3, according to Thai news outlet Bangkok Post. Samrong Tai, part of Samut Prakan province, is located roughly 25km south of the nation’s capital.

Looked at mother with “lust”

Thai social media influencer and activist Guntouch “Gun Jompalang” Pongpaiboonwet first shed light on the incident to his ten million followers on Facebook after the woman sought help from him.

“Her son asked her to have sex through chat,” Gun wrote. “She asked me for help because she’s afraid to face him, fears for her safety, and is worried he might do it to someone else.”

According to Bangkok Post, the 38-year-old told neighbours that he and his mother were husband and wife.

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Growing concerned about her safety, the 57-year-old woman filed a complaint with the Samrong Tai police. She told officers that the way her son looked at her no longer resembled how a child looked at his mother. Instead, his gaze was described as “lustful”.

The woman also claimed her son often suffered from hallucinations, heard voices, and displayed violent tendencies.

Was on drugs when sending text

Following the post, police arrested the 38-year-old man. According to Thai news outlet Thairath, the man admitted he had taken methamphetamine that morning and sent text messages to his mother requesting sexual favours.

Officers observed that the 38-year-old was experiencing hallucinations during his arrest, at times speaking incoherently, Bangkok Post reported.

On the same day of the arrest, Gun thanked the police for their effort and said he intended to bring the man’s mother to visit him.

Preliminary investigations indicate the man could be charged with sexual harassment causing distress and disruption to a person’s normal life, which carries a punishment of up to two years in jail, a maximum fine of 40,000 baht (S$1,567), or both.

Last month, a 15-year-old male in Thailand was arrested for raping his mother while intoxicated.

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