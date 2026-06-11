Man arrested for several cases of loanshark harassment, one debtor’s note says: ‘Just a warning’

A 25-year-old man was arrested on June 9 for his suspected involvement in several cases of loanshark harassment island-wide.

The police said they were alerted to the cases between June 2 and June 8, where the main gates of several residential units were locked with bicycle locks and had debtor’s notes placed outside.

One note said: “Owe $ pay $. This is just a warning. Next time I burn your house!!!”

PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

Through ground enquiries and with the aid of images from police cameras, the police established the man’s identity and arrested him.

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A black bicycle lock and a mobile phone were seized as case exhibits.

The man will be charged in court on June 11 under the Moneylenders Act 2008.

For first-time offenders, the offence of loanshark harassment carries a fine of between $5,000 and $50,000, with up to five years in jail and up to six strokes of the cane.

The police said they have zero tolerance for loanshark harassment activities, adding: “Those who deliberately vandalise properties, cause annoyance, and disrupt public safety and security will be dealt with severely in accordance with the law.”

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