The man was immediately arrested at the scene by responding officers.

Man arrested at scene after throwing 500g rock at Police Cantonment Complex twice, causing glass door to shatter

A 44-year-old man will be charged in court on Sept 17 for his involvement in a case of vandalism that took place at Police Cantonment Complex.

The police said they were alerted to the case on Sept 15 at around 10.55pm, in which a man had thrown a rock weighing about 500g at the glass door of the building’s main entrance.

The man was immediately arrested at the scene by responding officers.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the man, who was believed to be intoxicated, had thrown the same rock twice, causing the glass door to shatter,” said the police in a news release.

The rock was seized as a case exhibit.

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The rock weighed about 500g. PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

The 44-year-old man will be charged with vandalism, which carries a fine of up to $2,000 or up to three years in jail, and between three and eight strokes of the cane.

The police said they have zero tolerance for such acts of vandalism and “will not hesitate to take action against those who blatantly disregard the law”.

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