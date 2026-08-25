The car mounted a road divider and crashed through the railing on it.

Man arrested for drink driving after mounting divider, crashing through railing in Ang Mo Kio

Marisa Yeo

The Straits Times

Aug 24, 2026

A man was arrested for drink driving on the morning of Aug 24, after the car he was behind the wheel of mounted a road divider and crashed through the railing on it.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted at about 10am to an accident involving a car believed to have skidded at the junction of Ang Mo Kio Street 11 and Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4.

The driver, 42, was conscious when taken to Khoo Teck Phuat Hospital.

He was later arrested for drink driving, the police said, adding that investigations are ongoing.

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A photo of the incident taken by Lianhe Zaobao shows a turquoise sedan stationary on the road divider. The railing and plants from the divider are seen lying on the road.

If convicted of drink driving, the driver can be fined between $2,000 and $10,000, jailed for up to 12 months, or both.

Repeat offenders can be fined between $5,000 and $20,000 and jailed for up to two years. They may also be barred from driving all classes of vehicles.

On Aug 4, Parliament passed new traffic laws that slashed the alcohol limits for drivers by more than half, from 35 micrograms (mcg) of alcohol per 100ml of breath to 15mcg.

The blood alcohol limit of 80 milligrams (mg) of alcohol per 100ml will be lowered to 30mg.

Under the new law, first-time offenders with very high blood alcohol levels, who would typically be fined and banned from driving, may face up to 12 months’ jail.

Annual road traffic figures released in February by the Traffic Police showed that the number of people arrested for operating vehicles after consuming alcohol fell from 1,788 in 2024 to 1,716 in 2025.

There were also fewer drink-driving accidents, from 166 cases in 2024 to 156 cases in 2025.

But 12 people died in such accidents in both 2024 and 2025.

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