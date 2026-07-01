Items seized include several airsoft guns and ammunition, a knuckle duster, a suspected stun device, and an assortment of airsoft gun parts.

Man arrested for allegedly shooting victim with air-soft gun, ‘substantial cache of weapons’ found in his home

A 38-year-old man was arrested for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons after he allegedly shot another man with an air-soft gun.

The 37-year-old victim sustained injuries to his ear and forehead, said the police, who received a call for assistance on June 29 at about 7.36pm.

Through follow-up investigations and with the aid of police cameras and CCTVs, officers from Bedok Police Division established the identity of the alleged perpetrator and arrested him later that same day.

“Officers discovered a substantial cache of weapons and prohibited items in the man’s unit,” said the police in a statement on June 30.

Items seized include several airsoft guns and ammunition, a knuckle duster, a suspected stun device, and an assortment of airsoft gun parts. PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

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“The seized items included several airsoft guns and ammunition, a knuckle duster, a suspected stun device, and an assortment of airsoft gun parts.”

The man will be charged in court on July 1 with the offence of voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means, which carries a jail term of up to seven years and with caning or a fine.

He is also potentially facing additional charges under the Guns, Explosives and Weapons Control Act 2021 and the Penal Code 1871.

Items seized include several airsoft guns and ammunition, a knuckle duster, a suspected stun device, and an assortment of airsoft gun parts. PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

The police said they have zero tolerance towards such acts of violence in the community and “will not hesitate to take action against those who blatantly disregard the law”.

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