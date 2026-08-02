The man had used a catapult to shoot marbles at a flock of birds in the area, with one marble striking the unit’s window, damaging it in the process.

Man arrested for allegedly shooting marbles at birds and damaging window in Woodlands

Ann Neo

The Straits Times

Aug 2, 2026

A 56-year-old man will be charged with committing a rash act after he was arrested for allegedly using a catapult to shoot marbles at a flock of birds and damaging a window in the process.

In a statement released on Aug 2, the police said they were alerted to a damaged bedroom window of a residential unit at Block 646 Woodlands Ring Road on July 28.

“The damage was believed to be caused by an impact from a projectile,” the police added.

Following ground enquiries by officers from the Woodlands Police Division, the suspect was identified and arrested on Aug 1.

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Investigations revealed that the man had used a catapult to shoot marbles at a flock of birds in the area, with one marble striking the unit’s window, damaging it in the process.

A catapult and an assortment of marbles and pebbles were seized. PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

A catapult and an assortment of marbles and pebbles were seized.

The man will be charged in court on Aug 3 with the offence of rash act.

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