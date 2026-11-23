The police were alerted to an accident involving two cars in Jurong East Street 13 towards Jurong Town Hall Road at about 9.25pm on Nov 21.

Man arrested for allegedly driving under influence of drugs after accident in Jurong East

Marisa Yeo

The Straits Times

Nov 22, 2026

A 32-year-old man was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of drugs after an accident in Jurong East Street 13 on the night of Nov 21.

In a media reply, the police said they were alerted to an accident involving two cars in Jurong East Street 13 towards Jurong Town Hall Road at about 9.25pm that day.

“Two vaporisers and four pods found in (the man’s) possession were seized,” the police said.

The vaping offence has been referred to the Health Sciences Authority.

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“The (man) will also be investigated for failing to stop after an accident,” the police added.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said one person was assessed for minor injuries, but declined to be taken to hospital.

A photo of the aftermath of the incident posted on Facebook shows a silver car on a grassy slope. Its front bumper appears to be damaged.

Vaping was banned in Singapore in 2018.

Between Sept 1, 2025, and June 30, 2026, more than 8,300 people were caught possessing and using vapes.

From July 1 to Sept 30, 2,504 people were caught and penalised for the possession and use of vapes.

More than 13,000 officers from around 50 agencies, including the Central Narcotics Bureau and the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority, have been given powers to take action against vape users.

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