A man seemingly tried kicking a police camera while holding onto a supermarket restocking trolley for support.

Man arrested after seemingly trying to kick police surveillance camera at Jurong West

A video of a man holding onto a supermarket restocking trolley for support while raising his leg below a police surveillance camera in Jurong has left netizens baffled as to what he was trying to do.

TikToker @Y2kerry shared the video on May 31 with the caption, “Bro camera shy fr CCTV: 1 | Bro: 0”.

The clip shows the man clinging to the top of the trolley and seemingly trying to kick the police camera, which is clearly beyond his reach.

The video then cuts to a scene showing what appears to be the same man seated on a bench and surrounded by several police officers.

Netizens scratching heads over what he was attempting

The video has since garnered over 86,100 views, 700 reactions, and 60 comments.

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“Please explain what happened,” asked a netizen. “I’m confused,” said another.

There were tongue in cheek comments, too.

“He is trying to tell the police via the police camera that his shoes are the wrong size,” suggested one. Another said: “Pilates, the stretch — a stretch too long into the arms of the law.”

Man reportedly involved in altercation before incident

According to Shin Min Daily News, the man was later arrested. A shop owner they spoke to, who did not want to be named, said the man was involved in an altercation with another person before the incident. It led to a fight, which left him with a bloody wound on his head.

The shop owner added that the man is believed to be a resident of Ang Mo Kio, but is often at Jurong West because his older brother lives there.

He added that the man behaved strangely — he would sit or even lie on the ground under the blazing sun, drawing the attention of many passers-by.

In response to Stomp’s queries, the police said they were alerted to the incident at about 2.55pm on May 30.

The location of the incident was revealed to be 962 Jurong West Street 91 — which matches the address of the Prime Supermarket outlet in the area.

“A 45-year-old man was arrested for mischief causing disruption to key service, affray, and drunkenness in public, and was conveyed conscious to the hospital.

“Two other men, aged 55 and 62, were also arrested for affray and drunkenness in public,” the police revealed.

Investigations are ongoing.

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