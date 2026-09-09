Man appeals 12-years’ jail sentence for sexually assaulting 4-year-old niece, gets 20 years’ jail instead

The prosecutor said the man’s decision to proceed with the appeal showed a lack of remorse.

A self-employed man in Malaysia who appealed for a lighter sentence after physically and sexually assaulting his 4-year-old niece had his sentence increased to 20 years’ jail instead.

He was originally sentenced to 12 years in jail and five strokes of the cane on Dec 22, 2022, which was upheld by the court on Nov 18, 2025.

According to Malaysian news outlet Bernama, a three-judge panel led by Justice Azman Abdullah increased the sentence imposed on the 45-year-old man on Sept 8.

Justice Azman said the enhanced sentence served as a warning to the appellant and society not to make light of offences, especially sexual crimes against young children.

For the sexual assault offence, the panel increased the jail term from 10 years to 15 years. Another three years were added to the two-year jail term imposed on him under the Sexual Offences against Children Act.

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Justice Azman ordered the sentences to run consecutively, bringing the man’s total jail sentence to 20 years.

The panel also maintained five strokes of the cane, as well as the court’s order for the man to undergo counselling and be placed under police supervision for two years after completing his jail term.

Man insisted on proceeding with appeal despite lawyer’s advice

During court proceedings on Sept 8, the man’s lawyer, K.A. Ramu, told the court that his client was proceeding with the appeal against the sentence, but had withdrawn his appeal against the conviction.

He added that he had initially advised his client against pursuing the appeal, but the man insisted on doing so.

Ramu urged the court to reduce the sentence to between seven and eight years.

However, Deputy Public Prosecutor Solehah Noratikah Ismail pointed out that the man’s decision to proceed with the appeal showed a lack of remorse, urging the court to increase the sentence instead.

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