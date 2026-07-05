Man and 2 women filmed punching, kicking in People’s Park Complex massage parlour

The fight began at 12pm on July 2, according to one eyewitness who spoke to Shin Min Daily News.

A fight involving two women and a man broke out inside a massage parlour at People’s Park Complex, with multiple videos of the incident circulating widely online.

The incident reportedly occurred at about 1pm on July 2 at a massage parlour on the third floor of the Chinatown mall.

Several videos shared online show a woman in red and another in black grappling with a man dressed in white.

At one point, the two women appear to kick and punch the man together. The man is also seen kneeling on the floor while the woman in red restrains him from behind.

Another woman who appears to intervene is pushed away by the woman in black, who can be heard saying: “Don’t interfere!”

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The woman in black then appears to kick the bystander, causing her to stumble backwards.

In another clip, the man gets to his feet, pushes the woman in red aside and punches the woman in black before throwing her to the ground.

Someone off-camera can then be heard shouting: “She’s pregnant!”

The videos later show security officers, police officers and paramedics arriving at the scene. Those involved are seen sitting both inside and outside the massage parlour.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the massage parlour was operating as usual when reporters visited the following day.

The Chinese daily reported that the altercation was believed to have stemmed from a romantic dispute, although the exact circumstances remain unclear.

A business owner on the second floor told Shin Min that she understood the incident occurred around noon but did not know what sparked the fight.

In response to Stomp’s queries, the police confirmed that a report had been lodged.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told Stomp that it received a call for assistance at 1 Park Road on July 2, at about 2.30pm.

SCDF conveyed two persons to Singapore General Hospital.

The videos have attracted widespread attention online, with many netizens speculating the cause of the fight.

According to Shin Min, some nearby shop owners claimed that one of the women seen in the videos was the owner of the massage parlour, although this cannot be independently verified.

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