The 40-year-old father is accused of two counts of ill-treating a child.

Man allegedly punched daughter, told son to strip naked and go to ground floor of HDB block

Shaffiq Alkhatib

The Straits Times

Aug 6, 2026

A man was charged on Aug 6 after he allegedly told his 10-year-old son to strip naked and take a lift to the ground floor of a block of flats.

The man is also accused of raining blows on his eight-year-old daughter at Changi Airport.

The 40-year-old father is accused of two counts of ill-treating a child. He cannot be named due to a gag order to protect the identities of the two children.

The man was in a flat on the eighth floor at around 8.40am on Sept 8, 2025, when he allegedly told his son to strip and take the lift to the ground floor.

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Court documents did not disclose if the boy complied.

On Oct 3 that year, the father was at Changi Airport Terminal 3 shortly before 6pm when he allegedly slapped, punched and pushed his daughter, causing injuries to her face and neck.

The court documents also did not state the reasons behind both purported acts of abuse.

The man’s case will be mentioned again on Aug 13.

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