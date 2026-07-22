The man was arrested within four hours of the report.

Man allegedly pulled victim into Woodlands male toilet, locked the door and molested him

A 48-year-old man was arrested on July 21 for his suspected involvement in a case of aggravated outrage of modesty that occurred in Woodlands.

The police said they received a report at about 12.45am from a victim who alleged that he had been molested by an unknown man in a male toilet along Woodlands Avenue 1.

“The unknown man had pulled him into the toilet, locked the door and proceeded to molest him,” said the police in a news release.

Through ground enquiries and with the aid of images from police cameras and CCTVs, officers from Woodlands Police Division established the man’s identity and arrested him within four hours of the report.

The man will be charged in court on July 22 with aggravated outrage of modesty, which carries a jail term of between two and 10 years, and caning.

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The police said they have zero tolerance towards sexual offenders who prey on unsuspecting victims and threaten the personal safety of those in the community.

“Offenders will be dealt with sternly in accordance with the law,” they added.

Members of the public are urged to remain vigilant and to report to the police immediately if they witness an incident of or are aware of someone being a victim of outrage of modesty.

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