Man allegedly molested woman in Woodlands, nabbed within 4 hours

A 43-year-old man was arrested for allegedly molesting a woman at a shopping mall in Woodlands on July 17.

The police said they were alerted to the case along Woodlands Street 12 at about noon.

Through ground enquiries and with the aid of images from police cameras and CCTV cameras, officers from Woodlands Police Division established the man’s identity and arrested him within four hours of the report.

The man was charged in court on July 18 with the offence of outrage of modesty, which carries a jail term of up to three years and/or a fine and/or caning.

The police said they have zero tolerance towards sexual offenders who prey on unsuspecting victims and threaten the personal safety of those in the community. Offenders will be dealt with sternly in accordance with the law.

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

They added: “Victims of molestation should move away from the perpetrators and call the police immediately when it is safe to do so.”

While ensuring their personal safety, victims should try to note key details such as:

the perpetrator’s physical appearance

the perpetrator’s clothing

the time and location of the incident

Have something to say? Join in!

Explore more on these topics molest

arrest

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.