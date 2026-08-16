A woman chased down and grabbed a man by the collar after he allegedly masturbated beside her.

Man allegedly masturbates beside woman at Upper Cross Street, arrested after she chases him down

A woman chased down and grabbed a man by the collar after he allegedly masturbated beside her at Upper Cross Street.

In an Instagram post on August 15, user @xuerylg shared that she had “caught a bad guy” that day.

She said she had been smoking outside her office when a man approached her and started “shaking his shirt”.

While she initially thought he was simply feeling hot and trying to cool down, she said she stepped back and looked more closely, after which she alleged that he was masturbating.

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The carousel post, which showed photos of the man with his face censored, has since garnered more than 1,300 likes and over 50 comments. One of the photos showed him being arrested by police.

In response to Stomp’s queries, the police confirmed that the incident happened on August 15 at about 4.40pm at Upper Cross Street.

A 59-year-old man was arrested for committing an obscene act in a public place. Police investigations are ongoing.

Woman chases, grabs man by collar

After realising that the man was allegedly masturbating beside her, the woman wrote in the caption that she shouted at him. Despite this, she said that “he was still shaking”.

She then took out her phone to photograph the man so she could lodge a police report. The man subsequently left.

Angered, she said she continued looking for him but was unable to find him, so she headed back to the office.

Near the end of her shift, she decided to look for him again. While walking around the area, she spotted the man crossing the bridge at Hong Lim Market.

She immediately alerted her colleague before chasing the man down, grabbing him by the collar and scolding him.

“He apologised and said he was drunk, but I’m not taking that as an excuse,” she wrote.

While scolding the man, she claimed that he showed no remorse and told her, “Your kacheng (backside) is so nice,” while allegedly staring at other parts of her body.

‘Nobody came to help’

When her female colleague arrived to help her hold the man down, xuerylg alleged that he continued staring at their private areas and threatened to beat them.

“Nobody came to help,” she said, noting that although some passers-by came over to ask what had happened, none stepped in to help.

“I don’t care if he was drunk or has a mental illness. Whatever the reason, what he did was wrong,” she said, adding that they held him down while waiting for the police to arrive.

Stomp has reached out to xuerylg for comment.

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