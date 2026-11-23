A man was caught on camera allegedly upskirting women at Nex.

Man allegedly caught upskirting woman at Nex, netizen points out he could be holding 2 phones

A man was caught on camera allegedly upskirting women at Nex, prompting netizens to condemn his actions and point out that he looked like he was holding two phones.

A video uploaded to the SG Daily Update Facebook page on Nov 22 shows a man in a red shirt and black shorts walking behind two women near the mall’s Food Republic.

When the women stop outside the food court, apparently to look at something, the man quickens his pace and walks beside the woman on the right, who is wearing a denim miniskirt.

He holds one phone in his left hand, with its camera facing upwards at a level below the woman’s skirt, as he squeezes through the crowd.

He holds one phone in his left hand, with its camera facing upwards at a level below the woman’s skirt. PHOTO: SG DAILY UPDATE/FACEBOOK

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

Looked like he was holding 2 phones

The video has garnered more than 1,300 likes and 120 comments.

One netizen pointed out that the man looked like he was holding two phones.

“So that’s why he has 2 phone,” said one comment. “Some have 3 or more!” said another user in reply, implying that the man may be using one phone specifically for such acts.

Others described the footage as a “good catch” .

Another commenter said the person who recorded the video should have confronted the man and alerted the police.

“If meet me I will detain and seized his phone and hand over to the police.”

Stomp has contacted the police for more information.

Have something to say? Join in!

Explore more on these topics TNP News

upskirt photos

Nex

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.