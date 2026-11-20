An elderly man has been spotted lying on the ground at the entrance of OG People’s Park every day for months.

Man, 86, draws concern for lying at OG People’s Park entrance daily, but he says he enjoys ‘lively’ atmosphere

An elderly man has drawn concern after a passer-by noticed him lying on the ground at the entrance of OG People’s Park daily for months, though the 86-year-old says he enjoys the “lively” atmosphere there.

A photo of the man lying on a piece of cardboard within a yellow box marked with an ‘X’ was posted on the Complaint Singapore Facebook group on Nov 19 and has since gone viral.

The user who posted the photo said the man had been there every morning for “many months”.

Citing OG employees, the user added that the authorities had been alerted to the situation but were unable to stop the man from returning.

“This is despite him occupying the box marked X, which disallows any obstruction at entrances, in compliance with fire safety regulations,” the user said.

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Enjoys ‘lively’ atmosphere: Elderly man

When Stomp visited the area on the morning of Nov 20, the elderly man was seen sitting on a piece of cardboard in the same spot near OG’s entrance, facing People’s Park Complex.

He was wearing what appeared to be the same blue long-sleeved collared shirt, black trousers, and black loafers seen in the viral photo.

An orange umbrella, a bag containing a water bottle and a packet of food were beside him. The area around him also smelled of urine.

Speaking to Stomp, the man, who wished to be known only as Wang, said he visits the spot daily to people-watch and pass the time, adding that he enjoys the “lively” atmosphere.

The 86-year-old said in Mandarin that he has a family and is financially comfortable.

Wang also shared that he takes a bus from his home in Pasir Ris to Chinatown, arriving between 8am and 9am and leaving at around 3pm.

He added that he buys food from a nearby hawker centre and occasionally indulges in McDonald’s.

He enjoys the “lively” atmosphere there. STOMP PHOTO: TRIXY TOH

Man seen outside OG every day for months: OG staff, passers-by

An OG staff member, Yokewai, told Stomp that she has seen the elderly man sleeping on the ground and watching passers-by daily over the four months she has been working there.

The 62-year-old said he does not bother anyone and appears to be “happy” sitting there by himself.

Another elderly man, who said he sits by the newspaper stand just outside OG every day, told Stomp that he also sees Wang regularly.

The 79-year-old, who wished to be known only as Koh, said he has spoken to Wang on a few occasions.

He added that people occasionally buy Wang food and said he is aware that the latter has a family.

Stomp has reached out to OG for comment.

Netizens express empathy towards elderly man

The original Facebook post garnered more than 340 comments, with many netizens expressing empathy towards the elderly man.

One user pointed out that it was the elderly man’ s “free will” to do so, while another said that “every coin has two sides” and urged others to refrain from judging him.

A commenter described the sight as “ upsetting”, but acknowledged that they did not know the man’s personal story or family circumstances, making it “hard to judge”.

Many users also responded to the poster’s criticism of the elderly man’s children, whom they described as “irresponsible” in the accompanying caption.

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