A 76-year-old man was found lying motionless in a residential unit and was pronounced dead at scene.

Man, 76, found dead in Bedok flat after not being seen for days, neighbour recalls: ‘This was what he feared most’

A 76-year-old man who had not been seen for several days was found dead in his flat — something he had once told a neighbour he feared most.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the incident came to light at about 7am on Nov 20 at a ninth-floor unit in Block 616, Bedok Reservoir Road.

Ms Wu (transliterated), a neighbour in her 70s , told the Chinese daily that an elderly man lived in the flat.

He would often greet his neighbours and would take the bus to nearby eateries to have his meals or buy daily necessities, she added.

Wu said the man lived alone for many years, was unmarried, and had no children. Despite being hospitalised and undergoing surgery in 2025 , he had recovered well and appeared to be in relatively good health.

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However, Wu had not seen him for several days.

Foul smell detected in corridor

Another neighbour, who frequently walked along the corridor, had told her a few days earlier that there was a foul smell in the area. However, Wu had a blocked nose then and could not detect the odour at the time.

“As the smell grew stronger, the neighbour called the police and also went to look through a window, where they saw the elderly man lying on the floor inside,” she said.

Wu recalled that the man had once confided in her that he was afraid of dying suddenly at home without anyone noticing.

He had even suggested handing her a spare key to his flat for safekeeping, but she declined, telling him that he could knock on her door or seek help from other neighbours if he needed help.

“He once said this was what he feared most. I never expected it to happen in the end,” she said.

PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS

Man pronounced dead at scene

In response to Stomp’s queries, the police said they received a call for assistance at about 7.35am on Nov 20.

A 76-year-old man was found lying motionless in a residential unit and was pronounced dead at scene.

Based on preliminary investigations , police do not suspect foul play, and investigations are ongoing.

In a separate incident on Nov 10 , an 81-year-old retired teacher who lived alone was found dead in her Yishun flat.

Earlier, on Sept 21 , a 72-year-old Ang Mo Kio resident who also lived alone was found dead in his flat after his neighbour noticed black blood seeping from under his door.

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