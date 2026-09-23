Police found the man dead in his home at around 1.10pm on Sept 21.

Man, 72, found dead at Ang Mo Kio home after black blood seen seeping through his door

An Ang Mo Kio resident was shocked to find black blood seeping from his neighbour’s door, leading to the discovery of an elderly man dead in his home.

The police were alerted to the case at about 1.10pm on Sept 21, and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man, 72, had been living alone in a unit on the second floor of Block 530 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10, Shin Min Daily News reported.

Black blood seen seeping from elderly man’s unit door

A neighbour, who declined to be named, told Shin Min that his mother last saw the deceased on Sept 17.

He said the man did not usually open his doors or windows, but would leave the living room light and television on.

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“On Friday night, we noticed that his lights were off, so we felt that something was amiss,” he said.

The neighbour added he did not leave his home over the weekend. It was only when he headed out around noon on Sept 21 that he noticed a pungent odour.

His mother then noticed black blood seeping from under the elderly man’s door. Shocked, they called the police.

Elderly man lived alone and was not in good mental state

The neighbour said the deceased was not in a good mental state, and was regularly visited by social workers.

He added that the deceased had been living alone for about five years, after his family moved out.

Yang, 28, the manager of a drinks stall at the coffee shop downstairs, told Shin Min that he had seen the elderly man trying to buy a drink last week.

However, the stall had not opened yet, so Yang turned him away.

“We didn’t have much interaction with him. We only heard from neighbours that he had been suffering from a mental illness for a long time,” he said.

Yang added that the stall had rented a unit upstairs as staff accommodation. However, staff staying there may not have noticed the smell coming from the deceased man’s home as it had recently been painted.

In response to Stomp’s queries, the police said they were alerted to a case of unnatural death at the location at around 1.10pm on Sept 21.

A 72-year-old man was found lying motionless inside his home and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play. Investigations are ongoing.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told Stomp that a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

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