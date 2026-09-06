The incident happened at about 1pm on September 3.

Man, 71, found dead at Choa Chu Kang flat after food delivery left outside for days

A 71-year-old man was found dead in his Choa Chu Kang flat after neighbours noticed a food delivery left outside his unit for days and began detecting a foul smell.

The incident happened at about 1pm on September 3 at a third-floor unit at Block 570 Choa Chu Kang Street 52.

Shin Min Daily News visited the block at about 5pm after receiving a tip-off from a member of public.

Three police officers were seen standing outside the unit, which had been cordoned off. A strong foul smell could also be detected along the corridor.

The man’s neighbour’s domestic helper, Na Rui (transliterated), said the elderly man lived alone and rarely left his flat.

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She described him as overweight and said he usually ordered food for his meals and relied on supermarket delivery services for his daily necessities.

“He always kept his door tightly shut. I hadn’t seen him for several months. Sometimes, when food was left outside his door, he would open the door after a while to collect it,” she said.

However, on Sept 1, the domestic helper noticed food hanging outside the man’s door that remained uncollected.

Over the next two days, she and the neighbours also began noticing a foul smell.

Concerned that something might have happened to him, they called the police.

They were shocked to discover that the man had died inside his flat.

“I usually sit outside with my elderly employer at the table and chairs to enjoy the breeze. These past two days, whenever the wind blew, we could smell something strange. I didn’t expect that the uncle had passed away,” she said.

The police confirmed that a 71-year-old man was found deceased at home.

Preliminary investigations found no suspicion of foul play.



Police investigations are ongoing.

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