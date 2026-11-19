The man’s family understands that he had sustained a fall while shielding a child from an oncoming bicycle.

Man, 66, who died after shielding child from bicycle at Changi Beach Park had planned to visit relatives in China 2 days after accident

A 66-year-old man who sustained a fatal fall while rushing to protect a child from being hit by a bicycle in Changi Beach Park had planned to visit his relatives in Hainan, China two days after.

The man, Wong Wee Pui , had planned to travel to China on Nov 10 , but was involved in the accident at Changi Beach Park on Nov 8 . He died from his injuries in hospital on Nov 14.

His nephew, Lincoln Wang, a 44 -year-old operations director at an international school, told Shin Min Daily News at the wake on Nov 17 that his uncle had been taking a walk at the park when the incident happened.

Based on the family’s understanding, another family was cycling nearby when a child seated on the back of a bicycle accidentally fell off. A cyclist approaching from behind appeared to be heading towards the child.

Wong instinctively rushed forward to protect the child, but fell to the ground in the process.

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A passer-by subsequently used Wong’s phone to call his eldest nephew, prompting the family to rush to the hospital.

PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS

Wang said: “From what we understand, he appeared to have been holding the child tightly when he fell. The back of his head likely hit the ground. We can only piece together what happened based on his injuries.”

He added that his uncle had sustained serious injuries around his right eye socket, including a possible fracture. The spinal cord at the back of his neck also became swollen, affecting his ability to breathe.

“The doctors said he was already paralysed and needed to be intubated to help him breathe. It was painful for us to see him with the breathing tube.

“When he regained consciousness, he told us he did not want to be intubated and began making arrangements for his affairs after death.”

Wong died in the early hours of Nov 14, after six days in the hospital.

PHOTO: LYNETT KOH/FACEBOOK

His nephew said his uncle had difficulty recounting the details of the incident to the family. They are therefore hoping to find witnesses who can shed light on what happened.

“We do not even know if the child he saved was a boy or a girl, and the child’s family has not contacted us.

“We hope to understand what happened. We do not want my uncle’s sacrifice to be in vain. Our family also want some answers.”

When Shin Min visited the scene on the morning of Nov 18 , a cleaner said he had seen police cars and an ambulance at the park that afternoon but did not know what had happened.

A notice at the park indicated that a path was shared by pedestrians and cyclists, with users reminded to keep to the left.

In response to Stomp’s queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed that it received a call for assistance at about 6.20pm on Nov 8 along Nicoll Drive . One person was taken to Changi General Hospital.

The police confirmed that a 66-year-old man fell at Changi Beach Park . He was conveyed conscious to hospital, where he subsequently died.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play . Investigations are ongoing.

Was due to visit relatives in Hainan

Wong’s nephew tearfully recalled that his uncle had planned to travel to Hainan with a group of friends on Nov 10 t o visit relatives and go sightseeing.

He had even told his family earlier that the pain in his leg had finally subsided and he could enjoy a holiday overseas.

“He was from Hainan and had some distant relatives there, so he often travelled there. He had planned to spend a week in Hainan, but this unfortunate incident happened.”

Unmarried with no children, but dearly loved by family

Wang’s wife, Lynett Koh , shared a heartfelt tribute to her uncle-in-law in a Facebook post on Nov 17, appealing for witnesses to come forward.

In the post, she recalled witnessing how Wong’s health deteriorated after the surgery, but he was still able to ask if she and her husband had eaten when they visited him at the hospital.

“That’s how selfless he is, always putting others’ welfare ahead of his,” she wrote.

She added that Wong was not married and had no children of his own, but was surrounded by siblings, relatives, friends, and community members in his final days.

Describing him as a “ bubbly and kind man ” who enjoyed karaoke sessions, Koh said he had also devoted countless hours to helping the elderly and supporting those in need as the temple-in-charge of Tong De Miao, a Taoist temple located in Kaki Bukit.

“To me, Uncle Pui died a hero. I share his story as a reminder that a single moment can change lives forever. I hope to bring awareness and vigilance on park safety and that Uncle Pui’s courage, kindness, and selflessness will never be forgotten,” she wrote.

Still thinking of charity work and temple duties

At the wake, Wong’s friend, who wished to be known as Xiao Zhu (transliterated), told reporters that she had known him for more than 20 years.

They met up to sing every month and participated in charity events together. Wong also often asked her to host events as an emcee.

After hearing about the incident, she rushed to the hospital to visit him.

The 67-year-old said Wong had calmly acknowledged that he was near the end of his life, but was still concerned about a charity event scheduled to take place that month at Kheng Chiu Loke Tin Kee Home . He even reminded her about some related arrangements.

“He was always a loyal and responsible person who made sure everything was properly taken care of,” she said.

Another close friend, Li Ying , 75 , said she got to know Wong through volunteering at the temple. He would also frequently drive her to buy groceries.

“Last Friday, he made video calls to say goodbye to his friends and relatives one by one. I had just returned from a trip and was very tired, so I missed his call. I regret it now,” she said.

Wong’s nephew said his uncle had served as the temple’s caretaker for more than 20 years. Even while in hospital, he continued reminding his family about matters concerning the temple.

“He helped many people throughout his life and made many friends. In the past few days, even his primary school friends came to bid him farewell.”

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