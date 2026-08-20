The prosecution noted that the man has moderately severe depression, although an assessment found that he was able to understand his actions were unlawful.

Man, 66, jailed after spraying insecticide at roommate and setting him on fire

A 66-year-old man was sentenced to six months and one week in jail after spraying insecticide towards a lighter flame and directing it at his roommate, which left the latter with second-degree burns on his right hand and forearm.

Or Yong Soon faced seven charges, including voluntarily causing hurt, mischief by fire, criminal intimidation, acting rashly, and theft. The 66-year-old pleaded guilty to three charges, with the remaining charges taken into consideration for sentencing.

According to Shin Min Daily News, Or and the 66-year-old victim, identified as Steven Tan, were living in a rental flat at Block 208A Woodleigh Link.

The incident took place between 11am and 2.25pm on March 22, when the pair got into an argument over their living arrangements.

During the dispute, Or sprayed insecticide at a lighter to create a flame and directed it at Tan, causing serious burns to the latter’s right hand and forearm.

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The burn wound measured about 20cm long and 5cm wide, extending from his fingers to the middle of his forearm. Tan was given five days of medical leave.

Set fire to umbrella and threw it down flat

Or subsequently used the insecticide and lighter to set fire to Tan’s umbrella, which he then threw out of the window of the flat. The umbrella was later found downstairs.

According to court documents, Or had pointed a knife at Tan and threatened him during the incident. He also struck Tan with a mirror and threw a fan at him.

Tan immediately fled downstairs and called the police. Or was arrested that day, charged two days later, and has remained in custody since.

Man sentenced to six months and one week jail

While the prosecution acknowledged that Or’s actions were dangerous, it noted that he had pleaded guilty early. Or also suffered from moderately severe depression, which contributed to increased frustration and irritability, reducing his ability to exercise self-control and restraint.

However, an assessment found that he was able to understand that his actions were wrong and unlawful.

The prosecution sought a jail term of between five and six months.

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