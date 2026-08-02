Man, 64, allegedly filmed adoptive daughter showering and made 144 copies of nude photos

PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: THE STRAITS TIMES, THE NEW PAPER

The man faces one charge of voyeurism.

A 64-year-old man is accused of secretly photographing his 17-year-old adoptive daughter while she was showering, with investigators later discovering that two nude photos had been duplicated into 144 images on his phone.

The man faces one charge of voyeurism, according to a Shin Min Daily News report.

His identity cannot be published under a court order to protect the victim’s identity.

According to court proceedings, the girl had been raised by the man and his wife since she was five days old before they formally adopted her.

Daughter spotted phone outside bathroom

On Dec 12, 2023, at around 6pm, the teenager was showering in the common bathroom — located in the kitchen — when the man allegedly activated his phone’s camera and held it outside the bathroom window to secretly photograph her.

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The victim noticed a phone outside the window and recognised it from its black phone case as belonging to her adoptive father.

Realising she was being filmed, she crouched down in an attempt to avoid the camera.

However, the man allegedly raised the phone higher and continued photographing her for another one to two minutes.

The teenager later broke down in tears, feeling humiliated by the incident.

She did not report the matter immediately because she did not want the incident to cause arguments between her adoptive parents.

Report made four months later

On March 26, 2024, the teenager disclosed the incident to a Central Narcotics Bureau officer while she was taking a urine test.

Following the officer’s advice, she lodged a police report the same day.

Police investigations found two nude photographs taken during the incident on the man’s phone.

It was later discovered that the two original images had been duplicated into 144 photos, including enlarged close-up images focusing on the victim’s breasts.

Prosecution: Adoptive father betrayed victim’s trust

The prosecution argued that the man had seriously violated his adoptive daughter’s privacy and deliberately created numerous copies of the images for his personal sexual gratification.

It also said he had betrayed the trust placed in him as the victim’s adoptive father and urged the court to sentence him to between 10 and 12 months’ jail.

The defence argued that the offence was not premeditated and that the man had used only a mobile phone, describing the method as unsophisticated. It asked for a sentence of three months and three weeks’ jail.

The case has been adjourned to Aug 24 for sentencing.

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