Man, 61, allegedly slaps woman and throws stroller during dispute outside Tampines preschool

He was also accused of hurling vulgarities at her.

A 61-year-old man allegedly slapped a woman during a dispute over a stroller that was reportedly blocking a walkway outside a PAP Community Foundation (PCF) Sparkletots preschool.

According to Shin Min Daily News, he was also accused of hurling vulgarities at her and throwing the stroller into a nearby bush.

The incident took place on the morning of July 24 at Block 878 Tampines Avenue 8.

Pair involved in heated argument the previous day

According to a reader who spoke to Shin Min, the dispute centred on where the stroller had been parked, escalating into an alleged physical altercation that prompted police investigations.

The reader said the man lives in the block above the preschool. When approached by a reporter, the man declined to comment.

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A nearby resident, who declined to be named, said the pair had already been involved in a heated argument at about 6pm the previous day.

He said he heard shouting from downstairs. Upon recognising the man’s voice as that of his neighbour, he went down to find out what had happened.

Based on what he understood, the woman had parked a double stroller in the middle of the corridor outside the preschool, which the man believed was obstructing the walkway.

“They argued for quite a while. The man kept shouting at her and using vulgarities, but there was no physical confrontation then.

“The next morning, I heard them arguing again. This time, the police were called,” he said.

Woman says man allegedly slapped her twice

The resident said he did not go downstairs during the second incident. Later, when he saw the woman looking distressed, he asked what had happened.

“She told me the man had slapped her twice and that she had called the police,” he said.

Responding to Stomp’s queries, the police confirmed they received a call for assistance regarding a case of assault at Block 878 Tampines Avenue 8 on July 24 at about 9.35am.

A 61-year-old man is assisting with investigations. Police investigations are ongoing.

Walkway is wide enough: Residents

The resident felt the corridor outside the preschool was generally wide enough and that both parties could have been more considerate.

He noted that children often sit there to change their shoes, while parents wait in the area to pick them up after school. He added that the man may have become upset because he felt the stroller was blocking his way.

However, he pointed out that it was not raining that day and that the corridor is “quite spacious”.

“I think everyone should give way to one another. There was no need for it to escalate like this, especially in front of so many young children. Arguing loudly and using vulgar language in front of them isn’t appropriate,” he said.

A sign outside the preschool reads: “No parking of strollers thank you”.

Woman says child is now afraid to attend school

The woman, whom reporters later spoke to at the preschool, confirmed the incident.

She said she did not know the man personally and that he was not the parent of any child attending the preschool.

According to her, after their argument on Thursday, the man confronted her again on Friday morning, claimed her stroller was blocking the walkway, threw it into a nearby grass patch and slapped her.

She added that her child was frightened by the incident and at one point said they no longer wanted to return to preschool.

A spokesperson for PCF Sparkletots told Shin Min the preschool is aware of the incident and is gathering information. It is therefore unable to comment further at this stage.

“As the matter is currently under police investigation, we are fully cooperating with the authorities,” the spokesperson said.

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