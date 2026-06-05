Man, 60, dies in Tampines flat, neighbours thought unit was empty until odour detected

Neighbours initially believed the flat was vacant as there were no belongings outside, and they rarely saw the man enter and exit.

A reclusive male senior was found dead in his Tampines home following days of odour emanating from a flat neighbours believed was empty.

The man’s body was discovered on June 3, in a unit on the 3rd floor of Block 101 Tampines Street 11.

In response to Stomp’s queries, police said they were notified of a case of unnatural death at about 7.05pm. A 60-year-old man was found motionless and was pronounced dead at the scene.

When Shin Min Daily News visited the block, the unit’s windows were closed. The area outside appeared tidy, with no shoe racks or personal belongings in sight. However, a foul odour continued to linger along the corridor.

Wang (transliteration), a 51-year-old neighbour, revealed that an elderly man resided in the flat alone. During the two years she lived there, she only saw the man twice: “I rarely saw him enter or exit the flat. Plus, there were no items placed outside, so I always thought no one stayed there. It was only until police officers came that I realised he still lived there.”

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Longtime resident Malavinish, 63, told Shin Min that the man moved in about ten years ago, but they had only crossed paths three times.

Malavinish, who has been staying at the block for 26 years, initially thought the odour came from a dead mouse and therefore contacted the town council. As the stench persisted, she eventually contacted the police.

“I have never seen him go out to buy food or run errands. I only found out he passed away at home when I smelled the odour and called police,” she said.

It is understood that the deceased hoarded items in his house, resulting in officers having to use considerable effort to open the door and enter the unit.

Police do not suspect foul play based on preliminary investigations. Investigations are ongoing.

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