Man, 59, sends obscene text messages to 15-year-old goddaughter, gets $8k fine

A man was fined $8,000 for sending explicit text messages to a 15-year-old girl whom he had taken in as his goddaughter.

The accused, Ang Hoe Cheong, 59, pleaded guilty to one charge of sending obscene text messages to the girl, including asking to see her private parts.

Sent explicit text messages

According to court documents, Ang first met the victim, who was 15 at the time of the offence, sometime in July 2022.

During the visit, the girl agreed to become his goddaughter. They subsequently exchanged contact numbers and hugged.

Ang admitted that he believed the victim was 15 years old at the time.

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The pair began texting each other daily, with the victim addressing Ang as “daddy” while he called her “sayang”, which means “darling” in Malay.

Ang admitted that he believed the victim was 15 years old at the time of the offence. PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS

After they shared their birthdays with each other on July 13, 2022, Ang suggested taking the victim out for a birthday meal alone, to which she agreed.

Two days later, on July 15, Ang began asking the girl explicit questions, including why she did not wear a bra.

The victim replied that it was uncomfortable. Ang then asked: “Why. Because you are girl. Don’t tell me you go out with me you also don’t wear.”

On the same day, Ang bought her a $30 iTunes gift card at her request. The following day, he also topped up $50 to her Singtel Dash wallet, again at her request.

Later that evening, Ang told the girl that his body was aching and that nobody was around to massage him. He then asked her to give him a massage and offered to teach her how to do it.

Ang suggested visiting the victim’s home, while she proposed going to a hotel instead. He then asked whether she could go to a hotel and whether she was afraid to go there with him.

Ang then asked the victim whether she was still a virgin and requested to see her private parts. He also told her that she could touch his genitals.

Ang went on to suggest that they could have sex if she was willing, while warning her not to tell anyone about what happened between them.

Victim informed school counsellor of incident

On July 21, 2022, the victim asked Ang to top up $100 to the Singtel Dash account linked to her mobile number.

When he refused, she threatened to hand their conversations over to the police. Ang proceeded to block her on WhatsApp on the same day.

The victim later informed her school counsellor about the incident.

On Aug 22, 2022, the victim’s principal lodged a police report. Ang was arrested on Aug 21, 2026.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the prosecution highlighted that Ang was 40 years older than the victim and that their conversations turned explicit shortly after they exchanged contact details.

He had also fantasised about having sex with her.

Taking into account Ang’s clean criminal record, the prosecution sought an $8,000 fine.

Ang did not ask for a lighter sentence but requested to pay the fine by instalments. His request was granted by the judge.

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