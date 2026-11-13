The 57-year-old man pleaded guilty to one charge of distributing an intimate recording.

Man, 57, sends sex video of himself and former girlfriend to another ex after she admits feeling jealous

A man sent a sex video of himself and another girl to a former girlfriend after she admitted feeling jealous, prompting the former partner to alert the victim and advise her to make a police report.

On Nov 11 , the 57-year-old man pleaded guilty to one charge of distributing an intimate recording.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the victim, a 39-year-old woman, was one of the accused’s girlfriends. The pair met on social media platform TikTok and were online friends for more than a year before meeting in person in 2025 and entering into a relationship.

During their relationship, the couple occasionally had sex and recorded intimate videos with the victim’s knowledge . However, she did not consent to the accused sharing the footage with others.

In February 2026 , the pair had an argument, after which the victim distanced herself from the accused and ended their relationship.

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

On an unspecified day that month, the accused was exchanging messages with another former girlfriend on WhatsApp when she admitted feeling jealous because he was seeing other women.

In response, the accused sent her a video of himself and the victim having sex.

The footage showed the victim completely naked, with her face clearly visible. The accused, who was also naked in the video, had deliberately concealed his face.

Victim informed of intimate video by former girlfriend

On Feb 19 , the former girlfriend contacted the victim through Facebook Messenger and informed her that the accused had shared the intimate footage without her consent. She also advised the victim to report the matter to the police.

The victim subsequently confronted the accused in person. However, he responded that “it was my choice” and admitted that he was unhappy that their relationship could not continue.

The victim felt humiliated and embarrassed by his actions. She was also worried that others, including her employer of eight years , might see the video.

The incident left her unable to sleep through the night, and she found herself repeatedly thinking about what had happened.

The accused was arrested on Feb 22.

The prosecution sought a four-month jail sentence and $2,500 in compensation for the victim’s emotional trauma and distress.

The case was adjourned to Nov 23 for sentencing.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.