He has been collecting bottles and cans left behind by others for nearly two months.

Man, 53, cashes in over $1,000 at BCRS machine after collecting empty bottles and cans for 2 months

A 53-year-old man has been collecting empty bottles and cans left behind by others and cashing them in for more than $1,000 at Beverage Container Return Scheme (BCRS) machines.

Eligible beverage bottles and cans can be returned for a 10-cent deposit refund each.

When 8world went down to Amoy Street Food Centre on Aug 11, the man said he works nearby and cycles around after work to collect empty cans and bottles left behind by others.

He often searches around Geylang and Tanjong Pagar, where there are more people drinking at night. Sometimes, people leave their empty cans beside rubbish bins after finishing their drinks.

Cashed in more than $1,000 over 2 months

He estimated that he collected about 100 bottles and cans on Aug 11, adding that he usually earns about $10 to $20 in refunds a day, which are credited to his EZ-Link card.

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On weekends, when he does not have to work, he said he may go out to collect containers as many as three times a day.

He has been collecting bottles and cans this way for nearly two months, and the refunds accumulated on his EZ-Link card have exceeded $1,000.

Collecting empty cans and bottles not uncommon

8world also encountered another man looking around the food centre for discarded bottles and cans. He said he picks them up whenever he sees them and sometimes searches through rubbish bins for containers that others have thrown away.

On average, he returns enough bottles and cans to receive about $2 to $3 a day, which is credited to his EZ-Link card to help offset his transport costs.

On Aug 27, 8world saw a young man carrying a black rubbish bag to a BCRS machine at Golden Mile Food Centre, where he returned about 60 bottles and cans at once.

He said an elderly woman in the area collected aluminium cans every day but was unfamiliar with how to operate the BCRS machine and did not use PayLah!.

Although she had an EZ-Link card, she did not go out often, so the balance on her card kept accumulating. She therefore wanted to receive the refunds in cash.

“Because the elderly lady doesn’t know how to use it, I thought I’d help her. I bring the aluminium cans here, and then I give her the cash,” he told 8world.

He said he helps the woman almost every day, with the refund amount ranging from just over $1 to more than $6 each time.

He added that the woman used to sell the aluminium cans by weight to scrap dealers, but each eligible can now comes with a 10-cent refund. He felt that returning them through the BCRS machine could be more worthwhile for her.

Over 200 bottles and cans returned at once, restaurants participate too

Hawkers at Golden Mile Food Centre said people use the recycling machine almost every day, including both younger and older people. Some bring just a single bottle or can, while others arrive carrying entire bags of containers.

One hawker said the largest collection he had seen involved someone pushing a shopping cart with two large black bags filled with containers. The person eventually received more than $20 in refunds.

Another hawker said he had seen a restaurant owner send employees to the food centre with two large bags of bottles and cans just a few days earlier. They returned more than 200 containers at once.

During the visit, 8world also observed people periodically looking through rubbish bins for drink bottles and cans eligible for refunds.

BCRS machine can gradually help cultivate better recycling habits: environmentalist

Li Wei, environmentalist and co-founder of circular fashion social enterprise Cloop, said the phenomenon was generally a positive development.

She said that in the past, many people would see a discarded bottle or can simply as rubbish. Now that each eligible container has a value of 10 cents, some people’s attitudes may naturally change.

Although the amount is only 10 cents, she believes that as members of the public get used to keeping their bottles and cans and returning them to recycling machines, it could gradually help cultivate better recycling habits.

“Some people feel that the amount is too small and that it’s not worth spending time on, but for others, one 10-cent refund can add up to a few dollars or more. That could be enough to offset a bus fare, so they may be more motivated to look for and recycle bottles and cans,” she said.

She said treating the collection of bottles and cans as a form of “part-time work” was not necessarily a bad thing, as these people were ultimately returning resources that might otherwise have been discarded to the recycling system.

Hygiene concerns over rummaging through bins

However, with some people now searching through rubbish bins for bottles and cans, Li said authorities could consider providing a more hygienic and convenient alternative.

“Perhaps there could be a bin next to the machine where people can put the containers one by one. That way, they won’t have to dig through rubbish bins,” she said.

Singapore’s BCRS began on April 1. A 10-cent deposit is charged when eligible plastic and metal beverage containers bearing the designated deposit mark are purchased. The deposit can be reclaimed when the empty containers are returned via a SimplyGo EZ-Link card or DBS PayLah!.

The scheme is currently in a transition period, and beverage containers without the deposit mark are not eligible for refunds. From Oct 1, all beverage products covered by the scheme must carry the deposit mark.

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