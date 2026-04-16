Man, 51, arrested for loanshark harassment after Jurong West unit splashed with red paint

A 51-year-old man was arrested for suspected loanshark harassment after a Jurong West Street 91 residential unit had its main gate and door splashed with red paint.

The police said in a news release that they were alerted to the case on April 14 at about 6.15am.

Through ground enquiries and with the aid of images from police cameras, officers from Jurong Police Division and Bedok Police Division established the identity of Shariffnudin Manjoor and arrested him on the same day.

Preliminary investigations revealed that he is believed to be involved in other similar cases of loanshark harassments islandwide.

The Singaporean was charged in court on April 16 under the Moneylender’s Act 2008. For first-time offenders, the offence of loanshark harassment carries a fine of between $5,000 and $50,000, with up to five years in jail and up to six strokes of the cane.

The police said they have zero tolerance for loanshark harassment activities, adding: “Those who deliberately vandalise properties, cause annoyance, and disrupt public safety and security will be dealt with severely in accordance with the law.”

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