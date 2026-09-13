He said he did it “out of anger”.

Man, 50, fined S$9,334 for sending explicit photos and videos of ex-wife to her current husband

Believing his ex-wife had cheated on him, a lorry driver in Malaysia sent obscene photos and videos of her to her current husband "out of anger”.

Mohd Suhaimi Yusof, 50, faced five charges framed under Malaysia’s Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for the improper use of network facilities or network services.

According to Malaysian news outlet WeirdKaya, citing Berita Harian Online, he faced a fine of up to RM50,000 (S$15,557), up to a year’s jail, or both.

On March 22, 2023, Suhaimi sent two obscene videos and three obscene images to his ex-wife’s new husband via Whatsapp with the intent to annoy him.

He later told the court his actions were done out of anger as he believed she had cheated on him.

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Suhaimi was unrepresented in court and declined to mitigate when given the opportunity. He added that he has four children, three of whom are still in school and being cared for by his ex-wife.

Fines totalling RM30,000

Before sentencing, Seremban Sessions Court judge Shahrul Rizal Majid urged Suhaimi to think twice before acting rashly in the future.

He was then fined RM6,000 (S$1,866) in default of two months’ jail for each charge, and ordered to serve a 10-month jail sentence if he fails to pay. The fines total up to RM30,000 (S$9,334) for all five charges.

Speaking directly to Suhaimi, the judge said: “My advice is think carefully about the pros and cons first before you do anything next time.”

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