The man had complained of a severe headache and collapsed two days later.

Man, 45, dies of brain haemorrhage after sudden collapse, wife donates 5 of his organs and saves 1-year-old’s life

After a 45-year-old man died from a sudden brain haemorrhage, his wife decided to donate five of his organs, with his liver giving a one-year-old child a new lease of life.

According to Malaysian news outlet China Press, the man’s wife, Jessica Lam Wen Yunn, said her husband, Tan Choon Yen, had complained of a severe headache on Aug 22, but took painkillers to ease the pain as he was always in good health.

Two days later, he suddenly collapsed and was rushed to the hospital, but never regained consciousness. After about 72 hours of observation, brain scans revealed that bleeding had spread throughout his brain.

Tan subsequently underwent two clinical assessments, about six hours apart. Both assessments concluded that he was brain dead.

His wife, a 38-year-old clerk at a property development company, told China Press: “The hospital said his brain haemorrhage was severe. His heart even stopped beating at one point, and the doctors tried various methods to resuscitate him, but in the end, there was no miracle.”

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Donates 5 organs

After Tan was pronounced brain dead, doctors found that his organs were still functioning and asked his family if they would be willing to donate his organs.

“The hospital told me that the organs that could be donated included the heart valves, lungs, liver, kidneys, corneas, skin, and bones,” Lam said.

“After consideration, I decided to donate the first five. I did not donate his skin and bones because I wanted him to maintain his appearance.”

After the family gave consent, the private hospital contacted Melaka Hospital, and the two hospitals worked together to carry out the organ donation and transplant procedures over 11 hours on Aug 29.

Lam said she understood that her husband’s liver was transplanted into a one-year-old baby.

“The baby now has a chance to grow up healthy again,” she said.

Deceased had spoken about organ donation before

Lam said that her husband was a warehouse supervisor at a hardware shop and had been active at Xiu Yuan Temple in Melaka for many years. He was chosen to become a medium in 2023.

She added that the couple had recently spoken about organ donation after one of the buildings at Malacca General Hospital was illuminated in green as part of an organ donation awareness campaign, symbolising “hope” and “new life”.

“At the time, we only talked about it as an ordinary topic. I never expected that, in such a short time, I would have to make the decision to donate my husband’s organs myself,” she said.

“Regardless, when I made the decision to donate his organs, I believe he would support me from heaven.

“I think organ donation is a very meaningful thing. It not only helps patients who need it, but also allows a person’s life to continue in another form.”

Lam said that after her husband’s funeral arrangements were settled, she would also consider registering as an organ donor.

Following Tan’s organ donation, the buildings of the private hospital, Melaka General Hospital and University Malaya Medical Centre were illuminated in green as a tribute to him.

Leaves behind 3 children

Lam and Tan married in 2015 and had three children — a 10-year-old son and two daughters aged seven and five.

She said their eldest son was old enough to understand that his father had died.

Their seven-year-old daughter, who was closest to her father, still breaks down in tears whenever she sees him in his coffin or hears others talk about him.

Son wins two gold medals after promising to wake his father

Their son, Chen Yi Xuan (transliterated), had hoped to win a gold medal at a martial arts competition to wake his father from his coma, but his wish could never be fulfilled.

Lam said the family had originally planned to travel to Johor Bahru (JB) on Aug 28 to support their son at a martial arts competition.

However, after her husband’s condition deteriorated, the family could not make the trip. Their son went on to compete, determined to win a medal and show it to his father.

“Dad, wake up quickly! I’m very confident about competing in the martial arts competition in JB. When I win a medal, you have to wake up, okay?” the boy told his father before leaving for the competition.

Lam said her son was informed of his father’s death during the competition, but he did not give up. He went on to win two gold medals, dedicating them to his father.

His love for his father left Lam both heartbroken and touched.

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