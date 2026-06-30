A large hole could be seen on the roof, and one of the rafters appeared bent.

Man, 42, dies after falling through covered walkway in Yishun

A 42-year-old man died after falling from a height and crashing through the roof of a covered walkway in Yishun.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the incident occurred at about 5.30am on June 29 near Block 107 Yishun Ring Road. The man was unconscious when taken to the hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Crashed through roof of covered walkway

The man was believed to have fallen from a height and crashed through the roof of a covered walkway.

When reporters arrived at the scene, the area near the ground floor lift was cordoned off.

A gaping hole could be seen in the roof of the nearby covered walkway, with one of the rafters bent, likely from the impact of the man’s fall.

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A 35-year-old resident, Yamini (transliterated), told Shin Min that she heard a loud bang at about 5am but initially thought it came from a nearby construction site. A friend later passed by the scene, saw police officers there, and informed her that one of the lifts was temporarily out of service.

Another resident, who declined to be named, described the deceased as having a large, imposing figure.

Man succumbed to injuries

In response to Stomp’s queries, the police said they were alerted to the incident at about 5.30am.

The man was conveyed unconscious to the hospital where he subsequently passed away.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police said they do not suspect foul play, and investigations are ongoing.

In a separate statement, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they received a call for assistance at about 5.30am and conveyed one person to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

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mindline.sg/fsmh

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carey.carecorner.org.sg (for those aged 13 to 25)

limitless.sg/talk (for those aged 12 to 25)

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