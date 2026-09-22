Man, 41, charged with trafficking Kpods after he gets caught allegedly making deals at Bukit Batok block

A 41-year-old man has been charged with allegedly trafficking etomidate vaporiser pods after he was caught making transactions with two other suspects at an HDB block in Bukit Batok.

Ho Joo Hong was charged in court on Sept 15 under the Tobacco and Vaporisers Control Act 1993.

Two days earlier, on Sept 13, Ho was caught making transactions with two other suspects at the staircase landing of an HDB block in Bukit Batok.

Officers from the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) subsequently searched Ho’s residence and seized 24 vaporisers and 19 pods, HSA said in a press release on Sept 22.

Laboratory testing confirmed that the seized pods, which were allegedly intended for supply, contained etomidate, also known as Kpods.

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Photos released by HSA show the vaporisers and pods that were seized.

Ho was remanded for a week to assist with further investigations.

His case was mentioned again in court on Sept 22 and has been adjourned to Nov 3.

The other two suspects are also assisting with investigations.

HSA said it takes a serious view of vaporiser and etomidate trafficking offences.

Under the Tobacco and Vaporisers Control Act, etomidate and its analogues are listed as specified psychoactive substances.

Those convicted of importing them face three to 20 years’ jail and five to 15 strokes of the cane, while suppliers face two to 10 years’ jail and two to five strokes of the cane.

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