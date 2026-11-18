The man faces one charge of voluntarily causing hurt while attempting to commit robbery.

Man, 38, accused of strangling woman, causing her eye to bleed in $590k Kovan robbery attempt

A 38-year-old Filipino man has been charged with attempting to rob a 44-year-old woman in Kovan, allegedly strangling her neck and causing her left eye to bleed.

According to a court document, the incident happened at around 2.20am on Nov 17 at 8A Jalan Teliti , a landed property.

The man, Lariosa Cris Chan , faces one charge of voluntarily causing hurt while attempting to commit robbery.

The charge sheet states that Chan allegedly tried to steal cash amounting to $590,000 from the woman. It is unclear why the woman had such a large amount of cash at the time.

The 38-year-old is also accused of strangling her neck with his arms during the alleged robbery attempt, causing her left eyeball to bleed.

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This constitutes an offence under Section 394 and 397 of the Penal Code 187.

If convicted of voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery, he faces five to 20 years’ imprisonment and at least 12 strokes of the cane.

If convicted of armed robbery, the man could be sentenced to at least 12 strokes of the cane, on top of other punishments.

The case will be heard again in court on Nov 25 .

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