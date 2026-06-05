Man, 37, arrested for allegedly molesting woman, 62, at Sungei Tengah Road

A 37-year-old man will be charged in court on June 5 for allegedly molesting a 62-year-old woman along Sungei Tengah Road.

A 37-year-old man will be charged in court on June 5 for allegedly molesting a 62-year-old woman along Sungei Tengah Road, located in Choa Chu Kang.

The police said they received a report about the case on May 27 at around 7.40am. They established the man’s identity through extensive follow-up investigations and arrested him on June 3.

The man will be charged with the offence of outrage of modesty in certain circumstances under Section 354A(1) of the Penal Code 1871. If found guilty, he faces a jail term of between two and 10 years, and caning.

The police said they have zero tolerance towards sexual offenders who prey on unsuspecting victims and threaten the personal safety of those in the community.

“Offenders will be dealt with sternly in accordance with the law,” they added.

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The police also advised victims of molestation to:

Move away from the perpetrators

Call the police immediately when it is safe to do so

Note key details such as the perpetrator’s physical appearance, clothing, the time and location of the incident while ensuring their own safety

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