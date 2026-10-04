In some of his messages, he could be seen saying, “Come here. I’ll cover the costs.”

Man, 36, transfers $162 to lure 17-year-old girl to his home after meeting her on social media

Police in Nara, Japan, have arrested a 36-year-old man on suspicion of kidnapping a minor.

According to Japan Today, the man is accused of luring a 17-year-old high school girl to his home and letting her stay there. He first met her on social media.

Online relationship

Between September and October of this year, the man had sent messages to the girl on social media. In some of the messages, he could be seen saying, “Come here. I’ll cover the costs.”

He then tried to further entice her by transferring ¥20,000 (S$162.04) into her bank account. She arrived at the man’s home at around 6pm on Oct 1 and stayed there overnight.

Police said the girl’s mother had reported her missing on Oct 2, prompting local authorities to search for her whereabouts.

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They later located her at the man’s home, and he was arrested at around 4.15pm on Oct 3.

The girl was found unharmed.

If convicted, the man can be sentenced to imprisonment with work from three months to seven years, in accordance with Japan Penal Code.

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