Man, 36, with diarrhoea fetish, coaxes teens into sending excrement photos after inducing bowel distress

The man was sentenced to six years and one month in jail.

A man who was sexually aroused by watching teenage boys having diarrhoea and stomach cramps posed as a schoolmate to coax young boys into consuming laxatives and later taking pictures of their excretion.

Chew Jun Yang, Sean, 36, faced 28 charges, including cheating by personation, sexual communication for the purpose of obtaining sexual gratification, causing hurt by an unwholesome drug, and offences under the Children and Young Persons Act.

He pleaded guilty to 11 charges, with the remaining charges taken into consideration during sentencing.

Chew was sentenced to jail for six years and one month on June 18.

According to Shin Min Daily News, Chew has a fetishistic disorder and is drawn to watching boys aged 13 to 15 experiencing abdominal pain and diarrhoea.

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He would contact several boys through WhatsApp posing as a fellow schoolmate, claiming he needed volunteers to take part in experiments for a purported school project.

He then instructed them to take photographs and videos of themselves experiencing diarrhoea or vomiting, requesting videos of them narrating or reenacting these moments.

Asked 13-year-old boy to take laxatives and film videos

In January 2019, Chew contacted a 14-year-old boy, claiming he was a former primary school classmate and asking for help with a school project.

Between January and August that year, he delivered cooking oil and baking soda to the boy’s home on six occasions. He then requested video calls with the boy to record footage of him suffering from diarrhoea after consuming the substances.

Throughout the calls, Chew kept his camera turned off.

During this period, he obtained 19 intimate videos from the boy. The footage included scenes of the boy experiencing diarrhoea and inserting hard objects into his anus, with some videos exposing the boy’s lower body and face.

On March 28, 2023, Chew contacted another 13-year-old boy, instructing him to drink salt water and prune juice. Between April 3 and May 25 that year, he met the boy at least three times and provided him with bottles containing unknown liquids or pills.

After consuming the substances, the boy developed a mild fever and symptoms of diarrhoea. He later sent photos of his faeces and videos of himself experiencing diarrhoea to Chew.

The boy’s mother discovered what had happened and subsequently lodged a police report. Police investigations confirmed that the pills provided by Chew were laxatives.

Investigations also revealed that Chew had contacted at least 30 boys between 2018 and 2023, with eight victims involved in the case.

Reoffended months after release from prison

This was not Chew’s first offence — he was previously sentenced to three years’ jail in 2015 for deceiving 13 boys into consuming large amounts of laxatives in 2012, making them send him photos and videos for his sexual gratification.

Shin Min reported that the victims were aged 12 to 14, and Chew had convinced them to take Dulcolax laxative pills. One of them took 30 pills in two separate instances and sent Chew 24 photos and 26 videos.

Chew would then masturbate while viewing photos and videos of faeces and vomit.

Chew was released on remission in May 2018, but resumed offending four to five months later.

Defence pleads for leniency, cites man’s academic record

The court heard that Chew studied while working part-time to obtain a university diploma, made the Dean’s List, and performed well at work, earning two promotions.

In mitigation, Chew’s lawyer pointed out that he obtained an engineering degree from the National University of Singapore after his release from prison. He achieved strong academic results, with a grade point average (GPA) of 4.46, and was placed on the Dean’s List twice.

The lawyer added that his work performance showed his potential for rehabilitation, and that he had promised to receive treatment and manage his condition.

However, the prosecution pointed out that an Institute of Mental Health report showed Chew developed fetishistic disorder at around the age of 17.

Doctors found that his condition was unrelated to his offences. They said Chew had not lost the ability to control himself when committing the crimes and was aware that his actions were illegal, warranting a severe punishment.

The judge agreed with the prosecution, stating that Chew was a repeat offender, noting that he had continued committing offences while out on bail.

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