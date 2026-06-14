The police were alerted to the incident at about 4.10am on June 14.

Man, 36, arrested within 3 hours after allegedly splashing Clementi flat with red paint

A 36-year-old man has been arrested for his suspected involvement in a case of loan shark harassment after a residential unit in Clementi was splashed with red paint.

The police said in a statement that they were alerted to the incident at about 4.10am on June 14 at a residential unit along Clementi Avenue 3.

The main gate of the unit had been splashed with red paint.

With the aid of CCTV footage, officers from Clementi Police Division established the identity of the suspect and arrested him within three hours of the report.

Man believed to be linked to other cases

Preliminary investigations revealed that the man is believed to be involved in several other cases of loan shark harassment.

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Police seized one marker, four cans of red paint, and other loan shark-related paraphernalia as case exhibits.

The man is expected to be charged in court on June 15 under the Moneylenders Act 2008.

Those convicted of loan shark harassment for the first time face a fine of between $5,000 and $50,000, imprisonment of up to five years, and no more than six strokes of the cane.

The police said they have zero tolerance for loan shark harassment activities and will deal severely with those who vandalise properties, cause annoyance, or disrupt public safety, peace and security.

Members of the public are also advised to stay away from loan sharks and not assist them in any way.

Those who suspect or are aware of loan shark activities can call the police at 999.

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